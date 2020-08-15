Google to stop responding directly to data requests from HK govt

Sections
Google notified Hong Kong police on Thursday that it would direct officials to pursue any requests for data through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the United States, which involves routing through the US justice department, The Washington Post reported.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 04:31 IST

By Reuters, Hong Kong

Google reviewed all requests for user data and pushed back on “overly broad ones” to protect the privacy of users, the statement added. (REUTERS)

Alphabet’s Google said on Friday it would no longer provide data in response to requests from Hong Kong authorities following the enactment of a new national security law imposed by China.

The US tech giant had not produced any data since the sweeping new law took force in June and would not directly respond to such requests henceforth, it added.

“As always, authorities outside the US may seek data needed for criminal investigations through diplomatic procedures,” Google said in an emailed statement.

Google reviewed all requests for user data and pushed back on “overly broad ones” to protect the privacy of users, the statement added.



The Washington Post newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Google would stop responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong authorities, implying the company would now treat Hong Kong effectively the same as mainland China in such dealings.

The national security law has drawn criticism from the administration of US President Donald Trump and further raised US-China tensions after Washington’s decision to end the former British colony’s special status under US law.

