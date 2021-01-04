Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Google workers announce union, escalates years of tensions with management

Google workers announce union, escalates years of tensions with management

The Alphabet Workers Union said it will be open to all employees and contractors, regardless of their role or classification. It will collect dues, pay organizing staff and have an elected board of directors.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:20 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh,

The unionizing effort, a rare campaign within a major US internet company, is supported by the Communications Workers of America as part of a recent tech-focused initiative known as CODE-CWA. Googlers who join the Alphabet Workers Union will also be members of CWA Local 1400. (REUTERS )

Employees of Google and parent company Alphabet Inc. announced the creation of a union on Monday, escalating years of confrontation between workers and management of the internet giant.

The Alphabet Workers Union said it will be open to all employees and contractors, regardless of their role or classification. It will collect dues, pay organizing staff and have an elected board of directors.

The unionizing effort, a rare campaign within a major US internet company, is supported by the Communications Workers of America as part of a recent tech-focused initiative known as CODE-CWA. Googlers who join the Alphabet Workers Union will also be members of CWA Local 1400.

“We will hire skilled organizers to ensure all workers at Google know they can work with us if they actually want to see their company reflect their values,” Dylan Baker, software engineer at Google, said in a statement.



A successful Alphabet union could limit executives’ authority, while inspiring similar efforts across Silicon Valley, which has mostly avoided unionization so far. The group said it plans to take on issues including compensation, employee classification and the kinds of work Google engages in.

The announcement did not specify whether the new organization will try to secure majority support among Alphabet’s workforce, formal recognition by Alphabet or collective bargaining with the company, a process that has been aggressively resisted by US corporations. CWA’s membership includes some workers, such as public university employees in Tennessee, who engage in collective action while lacking legal collective bargaining rights.

Google has clashed with some employees in recent years over contracts with the military, the different treatment of contract workers and a rich exit package for an executive ousted for alleged sexual harassment.

Google worker protests in 2018 forced the company to let a Pentagon artificial intelligence contract lapse. Employee uprisings also led the company to limit the use of forced arbitration that same year.

CWA has been supporting Google activists since at least 2019, when the union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging workers were fired for taking collective action. In December, the agency’s general counsel took up some of those allegations, accusing Google of illegally firing, interrogating and surveilling activist employees. Google has denied wrongdoing, saying it supports workers’ rights and that the employees in question were punished for “serious violation of our policies and an unacceptable breach of a trusted responsibility.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Covid vaccine prep in Delhi: Over 500 centres in phase-1
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ananya Panday, sunsets and dolphins feature in Ishaan’s Maldives video
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Pune police reach out to senior citizens by paying home visits
by Prachi Bari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.