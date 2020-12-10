Google ‘Year in Search 2020’: Coronavirus, IPL among top global trends

Other important news events that triggered heavy search activity included the unprecedented lockdown, Nirbhaya case, Beirut explosion, bushfires in Australia, and locust swarm attack. (AFP)

Search engine giant Google has released ‘Year in Search 2020’ to detail the top trending searches in India and around the globe this year. From the global pandemic to the US elections, the Year in Search continues to recapitulate the top search trends.

The list of top searches on Google included coronavirus, US election results and Indian Premier League (IPL) among others.

Globally, ‘coronavirus’ was the top search, while IPL surpassed all other queries in 2020 and became the top trending query on Google in India. Searches on Kobe Bryant and Zoom also made to the list of top trending queries on Google.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, election results, Iran, Beirut and Hantavirus were top trending news searches on Google.

Other important news events that triggered heavy search activity included the unprecedented lockdown, Nirbhaya case, Beirut explosion, bushfires in Australia, and locust swarm attack.

The most interesting search terms were centred around ‘How to’ and ‘What is’ lists. ‘How to make paneer?’ and ‘How to increase immunity?’ topped the list, followed by the distinctive ‘How to make dalgona coffee.’ ‘What is’ queries included the baffling ‘What is Binod?’, followed by many virus-related queries such as ‘What is plasma therapy?’ and ‘What is hantavirus?’.

Google also created a recap video to highlight the ‘Year in Search 2020’ in audio-visual format. The three-minute video shows the uncertainty we had this year and how it made us curious about different things.

It is important to note that Google provided its ‘Year in Search’ results on the basis of spikes it received in traffic for particular queries between January 1 and November 10. This means that the queries pointed out by the search giant aren’t the most searched or top search topics on the Google site.