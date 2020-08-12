Govt was warned on explosives at port

Sections
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 02:25 IST

By Reuters, Beirut

People take part in a vigil for the victims in Beirut, Lebanon.

Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut’s port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.

Just over two weeks later, the industrial chemicals went up in a massive blast that obliterated most of the port and swathes of the capital, killed at least 163 people, injured 6,000 and destroyed 6,000 buildings.

A report by the General Directorate of State Security on events leading up to the explosion included a reference to a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.

While the content of the letter was not in the report, a senior security official said it summed up the findings of a judicial investigation launched in January which concluded the chemicals needed to be secured immediately. The state security report, which confirmed the correspondence to the president and the prime minister, has not previously been reported. “There was a danger that this material, if stolen, could be used in a terrorist attack,” the official told Reuters.



“I warned them that this could destroy Beirut if it exploded,” said the official, who was involved in writing the letter and declined to be named.

