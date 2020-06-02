Sections
Home / World News / Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus

Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus

Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Athens

The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus and the passengers were taken to a quarantine hotel, authorities said. (Reuters file photo)

Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 individuals on a plane from Doha tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The individuals were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. Tests were carried out for the novel coronavirus and the passengers were taken to a quarantine hotel, authorities said.

Those who tested positive will be in quarantine for 14 days, and those who tested negative will remain in quarantine for seven days, the civil protection ministry said.

Those who tested positive include nine people from Pakistan with Greek residency papers, two Greeks travelling from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family. The suspension will be in place until June 15.



Greece has reported a low number of COVID-19 cases compared to many other European countries, and began a gradual easing of a weeks-long lockdown on May 4. By Tuesday, it had reported 2,937 cases, and 179 deaths.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Discrepancies in Covid data leave Haryana health authorities baffled
Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST
Can’t set up testing labs in all 36 districts: State to HC
Jun 02, 2020 23:59 IST
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Jun 02, 2020 23:57 IST
Telangana presents alarming picture of Covid-19 with 58 deaths, 1,230 positive cases in two weeks
Jun 02, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.