Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18

Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18

Thunberg began a climate change campaign that swelled from a one-person school strike to a worldwide movement, drawing in millions of school children, as well as adults.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:27 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Activist Greta Thunberg gestures in a photo which was posted with a message thanking her supporters for their well wishes for her 18th birthday, in this undated picture taken from social media. (@GRETATHUNBERG via REUTERS)

Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, who pioneered a global climate change campaign as a 15-year-old, turned 18 on Sunday and promised to celebrate by exposing “dark secrets” at her local pub.

“Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!,” Thunberg said on Twitter.

“Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!.”

Thunberg began a climate change campaign that swelled from a one-person school strike to a worldwide movement, drawing in millions of school children, as well as adults.

She criticised world leaders over climate change in a speech to the United Nations in 2019, has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump, and last month called for urgent action five years on from the Paris Accord.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

UP ropes in ‘progressive’ farmers from state to help raise farm incomes
by HT Correspondent
Most parents don’t want schools to begin until April: Survey
by Ankita Bhatkhande
US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Indo-Canadian MP quits key post after violating Covid-19 travel curbs
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.