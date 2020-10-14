Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Greta Thunberg urges EU to do ‘as much as possible’ on climate

Greta Thunberg urges EU to do ‘as much as possible’ on climate

“Of course none of what has been proposed or pushed is in line with the science, but we are still demanding them to do as much as possible... to commit to what they had promised to do” in the 2015 Paris Agreement, Thunberg told AFP in an interview.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:25 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Stockholm

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. (via Reuters)

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged EU leaders to “do as much as possible” to step up the bloc’s ambitions to reduce carbon output at this week’s summit.

“Of course none of what has been proposed or pushed is in line with the science, but we are still demanding them to do as much as possible... to commit to what they had promised to do” in the 2015 Paris Agreement, Thunberg told AFP in an interview.

Leaders must agree by the end of this year on their 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and the European Commission has proposed a goal of slashing them 55 percent compared with 1990 levels -- up from 40 percent under earlier plans.

The ultimate aim under Brussels’ timetable would be carbon neutrality by 2050.



Now heads of government will have their say, and must hammer out an option palatable to a European Parliament that has already criticised the Commission’s plan as not ambitious enough.

On Wednesday, 11 member states including France, Spain and the Netherlands backed reductions of “at least 55 percent” by 2030.

But many countries in the EU’s east, notably coal-intensive heavyweight Poland, are reluctant.

Climate charities have warned that reductions of 55 or even 60 percent in EU greenhouse output would fall short of what’s needed to keep global warming below the two-degrees-Celsius ceiling agreed in Paris.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Top Russian diplomat skeptical about nuclear pact extension with US
Oct 15, 2020 02:07 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
Oct 15, 2020 01:49 IST
MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.