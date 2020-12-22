Guatemala shuts doors for British, South African travellers over new Covid strain fears

Medical Staff attend a patient allegedly infected with the novel coronavirus, at the COVID-19 unit at San Juan de Dios hospital in Guatemala City. (AFP)

Guatemala will restrict entry beginning on Wednesday to travelers who have recently visited Britain or South Africa in an effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

The new measures will require people who have visited Britain or South Africa within 14 days to quarantine for at least a week upon arrival in Guatemala. Health minister Amelia Flores said the restrictions would initially last two months.