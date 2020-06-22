Sections
Home / World News / Gunmen hit car in Kabul, killing 5, including 2 prosecutors

The driver of the car and two other employees were among those killed, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:42 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Kabul Afghanistan

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (Reuters file photo)

Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney general’s office on Monday morning in eastern Kabul, killing five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but recently violence has spiked in Afghanistan, with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in the country. The IS in Afghanistan is headquartered in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, the car was on the way to office when it was targeted. The gunmen fled the scene, the police said. Faramarz said an investigation was underway.



In early June, IS claimed responsibility of a bomb explosion in a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshipers were wounded.

A week later, another prayer leader and three worshipers were killed in a bomb explosion inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight people were wounded in that attack.

