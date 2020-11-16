Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in bus attack, says rights body

Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in bus attack, says rights body

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the number of people killed was likely to rise after what it called a “gruesome” attack on the passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Nairobi

“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,” Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement. (Representative image)

Gunmen in western Ethiopia killed at least 34 people in an attack on a bus on Saturday night, the national human rights body said on Sunday, as fears grow of a security vacuum in the country amid a military campaign in the north.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the number of people killed was likely to rise after what it called a “gruesome” attack on the passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region. It said there were reports of “similar” attacks, and of people fleeing the violence, in other parts of the region.

“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,” Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement.

He urged regional and federal authorities to work together on a strategy for Benishangul-Gumuz due to the “unrelenting pace” of attacks there. Armed militia men killed at least 45 people in the same region in September, according to the Ethiopian government.

The violence comes amid a 12-day-old war between the Ethiopian government and the restive Tigray region in the country’s north. Experts say that conflict could encourage other ethnic groups to exploit the chaos to push for more autonomy, while the redeployment of forces to Tigray could leave other regions exposed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 07:51 IST
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Nov 16, 2020 07:33 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
Nov 16, 2020 06:50 IST
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Nov 16, 2020 07:21 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic: Vaccine frontrunners and other latest developments
Nov 16, 2020 09:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik questions Jaan Kumar Sanu’s character
Nov 16, 2020 09:16 IST
DU defers spot admission for entrance based undergraduate courses due to Covid-19
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
Tired of your glasses fogging while wearing a mask? This doctor has a simple solution
Nov 16, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.