‘Guru Nanak’s message can help us heal’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes on Guruparab

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy and vice president-elect Kamala Harris extended their wishes to Sikhs around the world on the occasion of Guruparab and thanked the community for opening their Gurudwaras to prepare and serve meals for those in need amid the pandemic.

“To our Sikh friends across the US and around the world, we send our warmest wishes as you observe the anniversary of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement.

“Grateful to all Sikh Americans who continue to stand by their neighbours as essential workers of pandemic and open their hearts and community kitchens in their Gurdwaras to prepare, serve and deliver countless meals for people most in need,” the statement read.

The leaders also hailed the community for speaking up for gender and racial equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice and said that in addition to being at the core of Sikh faith, these virtues are also central to who they are as Americans.

“During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial and gender equality, religious pluralism and fidelity to truth and justice - core tenets of Sikh faith and central to who we all are as Americans,” the statement read.

“On this day, let us all remind ourselves that Guru Nanak’s timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation,” the statement added.