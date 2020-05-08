Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Gyms, restaurants, salons, bars reopen in Hong Kong

With local transmission of the virus levelling off over the past two weeks, city officials have allowed a partial reopening of eight types of business, but with conditions, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:24 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh, Hong Kong

Club members queue outside a gym after it reopened, as staff assist them with temperature checks as part of their measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hong Kong on May 8, 2020. (AFP photo)

For the first time in more than a month, Hong Kong residents on Friday were able to go to gyms, beauty parlours, bars, restaurants, and other public venues which were closed to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Restrictions on the number of people that can sit together at a restaurant, or meet in public, have also been relaxed, with the limit doubled to eight.

But saunas, karaoke lounges, party rooms and nightclubs must remain closed for at least another two weeks.



The relaxation of the measures was announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday.

However, Lam warned that there could be a resurgence of the Covid-19 spread and called on Hong Kong residents to stay alert.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong recorded no new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a day after the city detected four imported cases in residents returning from Pakistan, with the tally standing at 1,044, said the SCMP report.

It marked the 12th time in the past 19 days that no additional infections had been recorded.

It was also the 19th straight day of no locally transmitted cases.

