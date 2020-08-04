Haryana reports 8 more Covid-19 deaths; 623 fresh cases

Sirsa district reported three fatalities, and Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad one death each, the department said in its daily bulletin. (File photo)

Haryana on Tuesday reported eight more deaths due to Covid-19, while 623 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 37,796, the state health department said.

Sirsa district reported three fatalities, and Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad one death each, the department said in its daily bulletin.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Haryana has reached 448.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (169), Rohtak (96), Panipat (50), Gurgaon (46), Ambala (32), Yamunanagar (22) and Sirsa (19), it said.

So far, 31,226 patients have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 6,122 active Covid-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, the state’s recovery rate was nearly 82.62 per cent, while the rate of doubling of cases was 26 days.