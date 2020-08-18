Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?

Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?

There’s some evidence that a specific mutation called D614G may have made it easier for the virus to be transmitted between people. But not all scientists are convinced, and it’s hard to say how strong any such effect might be.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:18 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. (AP)

Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?

It doesn’t seem to have changed in a way that makes people less or more sick. There’s some evidence that a specific mutation called D614G may have made it easier for the virus to be transmitted between people. But not all scientists are convinced, and it’s hard to say how strong any such effect might be.

The D614G mutation, which appeared quite early in the pandemic, has since become so common that most outbreaks are caused by strains that carry it.

It’s normal for viruses to mutate over time, but most genetic changes don’t affect their behavior.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Handling border dispute part of Xi Jinping’s doctrine: China
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
State to provide insurance cover for private doctors, NGOs, activists working on frontline
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Dog stuck in empty water reservoir for over a week rescued
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
20mn rural houses got tap water in 2019; total at 51mn
Aug 18, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.