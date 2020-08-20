‘He spied on my campaign, and got caught’: Trump tweets all-caps rebuke to Obama

Former US President Barack Obama speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 19. (Reuters Photo)

The third night of the Democratic National Convention in the United States proved to be the most fiery one. And President Donald Trump was also tuned in.

His Twitter account suggested so, as Trump live-tweeted his rebuke to predecessor Barack Obama for his comments on his presidency.

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did,” Obama said in his criticism of Trump’s tenure.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama added.

“He spied on my campaign, and got caught,” Trump said on Twitter in all caps. “Why did he refuse to endorse slow Joe until it was all over, and even then was very late? Why did he try to get him not to run??” the US President went on.

Obama listed failures of Trump administration because he didn’t take his job seriously. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone, while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better,” said Obama.

After avoiding direct criticism for most of Trump’s first term, the scathing broadsides from Obama constituted an unusually harsh assessment of one president by another. His assertion that Trump, a Republican, is incapable of meeting the demands of the presidency echoed the remarks from his wife, Michelle Obama, on Monday, that Trump “simply cannot be who we need him to be.”

Thursday was also the day when Indian-origin US senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to be Joe Biden’s runnin mate for the November presidential election.

Harris is the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket.