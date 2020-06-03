Sections
'He will never see her grow up, graduate': Mother of George Floyd's daughter

Floyd, 46, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on Monday last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna (in white), embraces her mother Roxie Washington before speaking about her father, at the Minneapolis City Hall, on Tuesday. (Reuters Photo)

The grieving mother of George Floyd’s daughter on Tuesday demanded justice for him, saying he was a good father who did not deserve to die face down on the pavement, pinned under the weight of a police officer.

“At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families,” Washington said. “Gianna doesn’t have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle,” she said with six-year-old Gianna clinging to her.

Washington said she wants all four officers involved in Floyd’s death to pay for the killing.

“He loved her, he loved her so much,” Washington said in her first comments since the incident on May 25. “I’m here for my baby. I’m here for George because I want justice for him, and I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.”



Protests and violence began across the US soon after the incident and have been continuing since then.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of major US cities on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive night of protests over Floyd’s death, defying pleas by mayors, strict curfews and other measures meant to curtail them.

Major marches took place in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York City as well as in Washington, DC, near the park where demonstrators were cleared on Monday to make a path for President Donald Trump so he could walk from the White House to a historic church for a photo.

Although rallies on behalf of Floyd and other victims of police brutality have been largely peaceful during the day, after dark each night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting. On Monday night, five police officers were hit by gunfire in two cities.

