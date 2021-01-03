Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided around 8 p.m. Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol said.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:40 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Frenso California

Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was travelling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Seven children and two adult drivers were killed in head-on collision in Central California on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The children, who were between 6 and 15 years old, were members of two related families traveling in a 2007 Ford that collided around 8 p.m. Friday with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga, the Fresno County Coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol said.

Evidence from the scene indicated that the Dodge being driven by a 28-year-old man was travelling southbound on the highway when it veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason, the CHP said. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into the southbound lane, where it struck the Ford driven by a woman.

The Ford burst into flames on the dirt shoulder, while the Dodge came to a stop straddling both lanes of the highway, the CHP said. All eight people inside the Ford were killed, including the seven children.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Daniel Luna of Avenal. The coroner’s office was working on identifying the victims in the Ford.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India reports 18,177 Covid-19 cases, 217 deaths in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
DCGI may approve Covid-19 vaccines today: Reports
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
by Sanchita Sharma

latest news

Singapore tightens rules for maritime sector after detection of new Covid cases
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Luxury hotel in Chennai turns into Covid-19 hotspot after 85 test positive
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies of JE and others till Jan 18, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria indulge in cute PDA, see here
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.