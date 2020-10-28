Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / London’s Heathrow Airport no longer Europe’s busiest air hub

London’s Heathrow Airport no longer Europe’s busiest air hub

In a statement, Heathorw airport said this was because Britain had failed to approve passenger testing that could scale back 14-day quarantine requirements. Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport has overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s busiest airport.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:37 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral, London

Passengers at London’s Heathrow Airport (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

London’s Heathrow Airport says it has lost its place as Europe’s busiest air hub to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights and Britain failed to approve passenger testing that could scale back quarantine requirements.

Heathrow said Wednesday that it expects passenger numbers to fall more than previously forecast this year and rebound more slowly in 2021.

The airport now expects to serve 22.6 million passengers this year and 37.1 million in 2021, down from a June forecast of 29.2 million and 62.8 million. The forecast for this year represents at 72% drop from 2019.

Commercial aviation plunged this year as governments implemented travel restrictions and passengers cancelled flights amid efforts to control the spread of Covid-19. Some countries have sought to revive the market by implementing passenger testing regimes that reduce or eliminate the need for quarantines.



Despite pressure from the travel industry, Britain still requires travellers from most countries to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival, making most business and leisure travel impractical.

“The UK’s hub airport is no longer the busiest airport in Europe, competitors such as Charles de Gaulle have exceeded us in terms of passenger numbers as they benefit from a testing regime,” Heathrow said in a statement. “Without a rapid move to testing, the UK will fall even further behind its European competitors and the economic recovery will fail to get off the ground.”

Heathrow on Wednesday reported a pre-tax loss of 1.52 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) for the first nine months of the year, compared with a loss of 76 million pounds in the same period of 2019. Revenue plunged 59% to 2.3 billion pounds.

The number of passengers using Heathrow during those nine months fell 69% to 19 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejashwi in Patna rally
Oct 28, 2020 15:52 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Oct 28, 2020 15:26 IST

latest news

Sensex, Nifty range-bound as earnings offset weak global cues
Oct 28, 2020 15:54 IST
Sensex plunges 599.64 points to end at 39,922.46; Nifty tumbles 159.80 points to 11,729.60
Oct 28, 2020 15:55 IST
NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for first round of seat allotment begins, here’s direct link
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
‘Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors to work with’: Jaydeep Ahlawat
Oct 28, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.