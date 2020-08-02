Sections
Home / World News / Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:41 IST

By Associated Press, Seoul South Korea

Agricultural lands are inundated with flood waters after heavy rains in Anseong, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP photo)

Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.

Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.

The ministry said the six dead people were either buried by mud or destroyed building parts following landslides or swept away by swollen waters. Ministry officials said one died on Saturday and the other five on Sunday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area or the central region.



The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.

The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Private lab in Ludhiana under lens for issuance of ‘Covid-negative certificate’
Aug 02, 2020 21:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala gold smuggling case probe widens with six more arrests by NIA and all the latest news
Aug 02, 2020 21:07 IST
Covid-19: Scientists study virus outbreaks among minks in Europe
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
Donald Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days: Mike Pompeo
Aug 02, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.