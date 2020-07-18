Sections
Home / World News / Hindu community will welcome construction of temple in Islamabad: lawmaker

Hindu community will welcome construction of temple in Islamabad: lawmaker

The Pakistan government has approved Rs 10 crore for the Krishna temple, the first temple in Islamabad which will come upon a 20,000-square feet plot in the H-9 administrative division.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 05:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Islamabad

MPA Ravi Kumar . (PTIofficial/Twitter)

A Hindu lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday told the provincial assembly that the minority community in the country would welcome the construction of a Krishna temple in Islamabad.

Speaking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, MPA Ravi Kumar said the minorities were enjoying equal rights and living in peaceful coexistence with the majority community in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government has approved Rs 10 crore for the Krishna temple, the first temple in Islamabad which will come upon a 20,000-square feet plot in the H-9 administrative division.

“We would welcome the decision of the government as it would be according to law and the Constitution of the country. The minorities are enjoying equal rights and living in peaceful coexistence with the majority in Pakistan,” he said.



He said action should be taken against those who are trying to wedge differences between Muslims and Hindus.

Kumar submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly secretariat this week condemning the alleged derogatory remarks against the Hindu deities on social media on the issue of the construction of the temple.

“This negative propaganda against Hindu religion has hurt the feelings of the Hindu community not only in Pakistan but all over the world,” the resolution stated.

Anti-state elements were damaging inter-faith harmony and promoting hatred among the various sects, it said.

On July 8, a Pakistani court dismissed three identical petitions challenging the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court delivered the judgment, making it clear that there was no bar on the Institute of Hindu Panchayat from building the temple on the land allotted to it by using its own funds.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with Muslims.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After US, India has done most Covid-19 tests: White House
Jul 18, 2020 06:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra will mint millions in 2020; witness her world domination
Jul 18, 2020 06:41 IST
When Vin Diesel called Deepika Padukone ‘the queen of the whole world’
Jul 18, 2020 06:37 IST
Harbhajan Singh reveals whether he will retire after next IPL
Jul 18, 2020 06:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.