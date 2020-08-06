Hiroshima day: Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Hiroshima

In this Sept. 8, 1945, file photo released by U.S. Air Force, two people walk on a cleared path through the destruction resulting from the Aug. 6 detonation of the first atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan. An estimated 140,000 people, including those with radiation-related injuries and illnesses, died through Dec. 31, 1945. (U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

Hiroshima on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, the world’s first nuclear attack.

The bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children.

The US dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Survivors, their relatives and other participants marked the 8:15 a.m. blast anniversary with the sound of a bell followed by a minute of silence.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit to nuclear disarmament.