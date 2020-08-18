‘His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump’: Woman who lost father to Covid-19 says at Democratic Convention

Kristin Urquiza speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. (AP Photo)

The Democratic Party in the United States presented an army of passionate speakers at its virtual convention on Monday, who made the case for Joe Biden to replace Donald Trump as the President.

From former US first lady Michelle Obama, to New York governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was the early US epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, speakers flayed Trump on various counts.

Among this lot was Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the coronavirus disease. She read out from a scathing obituary blaming failed leadership for his death.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” Urquiza said.

“One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad,” she added.

In her brief three-minute appearance, Urquiza, who lives in San Francisco, said that Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and irresponsible actions made the tragedy worse.

She also accused the US president of being disconnected with the reality.

Urquiza gained national attention in July when an obituary she wrote for her father, Mark Anthony, blamed “the carelessness of the politicians” who did not acknowledge the severity of the virus.

There are 78 days until the presidential election in the United States and the Democrats used the opportunity on Monday to attack Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice and the shattered economy.

Former rival Bernie Sanders and prominent Republican John Kasich also joined forces at the event in a display of unity for Biden.

The convention will continue till Thursday at the end of which Biden will accept his party’s presidential nomination.