Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Hong Kong activist Wong arrested over unauthorized assembly

Hong Kong activist Wong arrested over unauthorized assembly

Joshua Wong said he was also accused of violating a pre-coronavirus pandemic law banning the wearing of masks in public places on the pretext they obscure identity.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:12 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Hong Kong

Joshua Wong tweeted that he was arrested when reporting to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s Central Police Station. (Reuters)

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said he was arrested again Thursday for allegedly participating in an unauthorized assembly last October.

Wong tweeted that he was arrested when reporting to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s Central Police Station.

He said he was also accused of violating a pre-coronavirus pandemic law banning the wearing of masks in public places on the pretext they obscure identity.

Wong was expected to leave the police station and address journalists later Thursday.

He rose to prominence as a student leader during the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests for universal suffrage, and is among a growing number of activists being charged for various relatively minor offenses since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory that has severely restricted political speech.

He played a low-key role in mostly leaderless and sometimes violent anti-government protests last year that led to Beijing imposing the security law. However, with Beijing’s encouragement, Hong Kong authorities have been pursuing charges against major opposition figures for illegal assembly and other minor infractions in what some call a campaign to harass and intimidate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 14:03 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Sep 24, 2020 14:46 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST

latest news

Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sep 24, 2020 15:26 IST
Kangana Ranaut brought to tears as HC’s pulls up BMC
Sep 24, 2020 15:26 IST
PM Modi asks Virat Kohli about Yo-Yo test, praises J&K woman footballer Afshan Ashiq
Sep 24, 2020 15:25 IST
‘You aren’t legitimate Belarus president’: EU tells Lukashenko
Sep 24, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.