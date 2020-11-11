Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators

Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators

On Monday, 19 lawmakers from the pro-democracy camp said they would resign en masse if Beijing moved to disqualify any pro-democracy lawmakers.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:38 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday to address the disqualifications. (Bloomberg file photo)

Hong Kong has moved to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they’re deemed to threaten national security.

The disqualification came after the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, which held meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, passed a resolution stating that those who support the city’s independence or refuse to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city, as well as commit acts that threaten national security or ask external forces to interfere in the city’s affairs should be disqualified, according to the state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

The four lawmakers – Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung – confirmed that they were disqualified in a news conference with the press.

“In terms of legality and constitutionality, obviously from our point of view this is clearly in breach of basic law and our rights to participate in public affairs, and a failure to observe due process,” said Kwok.



On Monday, 19 lawmakers from the pro-democracy camp said they would resign en masse if Beijing moved to disqualify any pro-democracy lawmakers.

A mass resignation by the pro-democracy camp would leave Hong Kong’s legislature with only pro-Beijing lawmakers. The pro-Beijing camp already makes up a majority of the city’s legislature, and would allow lawmakers to pass bills favored by Beijing without opposition.

Earlier in the year, the four now-disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers were barred from running for legislative elections originally scheduled for September, prior to the government stating that it would postpone the elections by a year due to the coronavirus situation. The four lawmakers later remained in their posts following the postponement.

The elections postponement was criticized by the pro-democracy camp as an attempt to block them from taking a majority of seats in the legislature, after they had held an unofficial pro-democracy primary participated in by over 600,000 voters to decide which candidates to field.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday to address the disqualifications.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Nov 11, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Three killed in separate road accidents
Nov 11, 2020 16:37 IST
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
Nov 11, 2020 16:34 IST
Second sero survey: samples to be taken from three civic hospitals
Nov 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Grounded Malaysian pilot’s noodle shop is a hit among people
Nov 11, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.