Hong Kong legislature votes for law banning insults to China's national anthem

Hong Kong legislature votes for law banning insults to China’s national anthem

Lawmakers approved the bill with 41 in favour and one against.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:49 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hong Kong

The chamber’s pro-democracy faction refused to cast their votes and instead shouted slogans denouncing the law. (Reuters Photo)

Hong Kong’s legislature voted for a Beijing-backed law banning insults to China’s national anthem on Thursday, a move critics say further stifles dissent in the restless semi-autonomous financial hub.

Lawmakers approved the bill with 41 in favour and one against, but the chamber's pro-democracy faction refused to cast their votes and instead shouted slogans denouncing the law.

