Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for his media company, Next Digital.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:44 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Hong Kong

Lai appeared in court Wednesday and was granted bail by the High Court. He had been kept behind bars since December 3. (AP)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national security-related charges.

Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for his media company, Next Digital. He was later charged again on December 12 under the national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Lai appeared in court Wednesday and was granted bail by the High Court. He had been kept behind bars since December 3.

He is among a recent string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months, prompting concerns that Hong Kong is cracking down on dissent following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in June.



Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The legislation outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

In certain cases, those charged under the national security law could also face trial in mainland China, where the legal system is highly opaque. Serious offenders of the law could face life imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong sentenced prominent pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow to jail for their roles in an anti-government protest outside police headquarters last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Sonam K Ahuja, in 90s inspired Bhaane dress, leaves us with hearts in eyes
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘Lotus blooming in J&K,’ tweets BJP on DDC election result
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Pakistan’s Shadab misses New Zealand opening Test with thigh injury
by Reuters
No public interest in disclosing names of electoral bond buyers, says CIC
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.