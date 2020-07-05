Sections
Home / World News / Hong Kong’s Covid-free streak may end as two test positive: Report

Hong Kong’s Covid-free streak may end as two test positive: Report

Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong fell 99.9% on year in May to 8,139 due to the border-control policies, according to data from the city’s Tourism Board.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:35 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Chinese paramilitary policemen stand on duty behind a barrier at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. (AP)

Hong Kong’s three-week stretch of no new local Covid-19 cases may have been broken after two people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing unidentified people.

A 59-year-old man is in stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, RTHK said. The results of a second check to confirm the infection have yet to be announced, according to the report. The last locally transmitted case in Hong Kong was reported June 12.

The other new suspected locally transmitted case is a nurse who works at a clinic in Cheung Sha Wan, RTHK cited sources as saying.

Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong fell 99.9% on year in May to 8,139 due to the border-control policies, according to data from the city’s Tourism Board.



The financial hub of around 7.5 million people -- roughly the same population as New York City -- has been successful in keeping the coronavirus in check, with 1,259 cases as of July 4 and just seven related deaths. Most residents continue to wear protective masks in public, even as life slowly returns to normal.

Hong Kong further relaxed social-distancing measures in mid-June, allowing public gatherings of up to 50 people. The city’s government is in talks with Guangdong provincial authorities for a plan to ease cross-border travel restrictions, including lifting the 14-day mandatory quarantine for qualified people.

The neighboring city of Macau is also easing social restrictions. The special administration region of China will permit 3,000 applications for exemption from mandatory quarantine every day from July 6 for people entering the mainland through its border with Zhuhai for business purposes or special needs.

Under the new rules, Macau residents with the exemption will be allowed to visit nine cities in China’s Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, according to a Zhuhai government statement Sunday. At present, the only Chinese city they are permitted to travel to is Zhuhai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian drug firms recall products in US market
Jul 05, 2020 15:53 IST
IIT Kharagpur will announce final results after July 8: Director
Jul 05, 2020 15:50 IST
US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing coronavirus cases
Jul 05, 2020 15:47 IST
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
Jul 05, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.