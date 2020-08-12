Sections
Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements with France and Germany

“The two countries have politicised juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between (Hong Kong) and Germany and France,” the city’s government said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:16 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong (AP Photo)

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it had suspended its extradition agreements with France and Germany after the two European powers made the same move to protest shrinking freedoms in the financial hub.

