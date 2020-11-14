Sections
Home / World News / Hong Kong tightens anti-virus rules as local transmissions rise

Hong Kong tightens anti-virus rules as local transmissions rise

The new measures will be in place from Monday until Nov. 26, the city’s Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:12 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin. (AP)

The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.

Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.

