Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases spike

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:02 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hong Kong

Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions (AP)

Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions further amid an escalating third wave of coronavirus cases, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday.

Lam said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally since late January close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died.

