Hong Kong to delay local elections because of coronavirus surge: Leader

Hong Kong to delay local elections because of coronavirus surge: Leader

“Today I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election,” chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:49 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hong Kong

A general view of the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS)

Hong Kong’s leader on Friday said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.

