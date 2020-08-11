Hong Kong tycoon held, his newspaper raided

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 06:03 IST

By Agencies, Hong Kong

Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, published by Next Media Ltd, with a headline "Apple Daily will fight on" after media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily was arrested by the national security unit, are seen at the company's printing facility, in Hong Kong on August 11, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Six weeks after China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, police moved in on media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the most prominent critics of Beijing in the city.

Lai, 71, was whisked away from his home on Monday morning by police, part of a citywide operation that also saw eight other men arrested, including several of his senior executives. In the evening, police arrested pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow Ting on charges of inciting secession under the new law.

Hundreds of police descended on Lai’s corporate Next Digital headquarters, where his flagship Apple Daily is produced. Police ignored staffers’ questions on what legal grounds they had for entering. Apple Daily’s editor-in-chief Ryan Law tried to report events breaking in his own newsroom via Facebook

