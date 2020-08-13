Hooked in UK: Something is fishing in times of Covid-19

A man is seen fishing in Hemel Hempstead following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Hemel Hempstead, Britain. (Reuters Photo )

A record number of Britons have been hooked to fishing after lockdown restrictions were eased, with tens of thousands flocking the banks of the Thames and other rivers following what officials called a ‘boom’ in people applying for rod licences.

Experts have encouraged people to take advantage of mental health and other benefits from fishing, which is a ‘Covid-secure’ activity that includes social distancing as well as allows friends and family to gather with social distancing norms.

Heidi Stone, fisheries manager at the Environment Agency said on Thursday: “Fishing licence sales have risen to an exceptional high against the last few years and we’re seeing a true revival for the sport as people recognise all it has to offer”.

“As lockdown restrictions have eased there has been a boom in licence sales as now, more than ever, people have a desire to get outdoors and escape their daily stresses. Fishing is a sport that can be done by a person of any age or ability and it provides a great opportunity for families to try something new during the school holidays”.

A licence is needed to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line. Failure to carry it while fishing could lead to a fine up to £2,500. Fishing retailers have reported a spike in demand for beginners’ kits and tackle since restrictions eased on May 13.

Experts list several benefits of fishing. In a survey by the Angling Trust, 99% of respondents agreed angling benefits their mental health and well-being. Since restrictions eased, 91% of respondents have been out angling, enjoying the social distancing benefits of fishing.

The benefits of fishing to mental health and well-being include creating bonds with friends and family – re-connecting after the intensity of the lockdown period can help combat loneliness, anxiety and depression.

It has also allowed discovery of new places, with tens of thousands ‘staycations’ and short UK-based trips planned this summer. The Mental Health Foundation backed the Environment Agency’s call to go fishing.

Antonis Kousoulis of the foundation said: “Growing evidence suggests that spending time in ‘green’ and ‘blue’ spaces has a very positive effect on our mental health, providing protective and restorative benefits”.

“Fishing remains one of the most popular outdoor activities in England and it is important for people’s mental health that they can continue to pursue this activity in a safe way both during and after the pandemic”.

The Canal & River Trust, which runs over 150 introductory courses for newcomers as part of its ‘Let’s Fish’ campaign, believes demand for fishing has skyrocketed.

John Ellis of the trust said: “We’ve seen record numbers of people take up fishing since lockdown, many of whom are completely new to the activity and some of whom have taken up the sport through family members and friends at local clubs”.

The Environment Agency said it works to promote fishing and make it as accessible as possible. The income generated from fishing licence sales funds work to maintain, improve and develop fisheries, fish habitats and angling.