Home / World News / ‘Hope to see you soon’: Boris Johnson wishes Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

‘Hope to see you soon’: Boris Johnson wishes Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

In a tweet, the British PM wrote, “Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon.”

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:37 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

A file photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) shaking hands with the then Britain foreign secretary and current UK PM Boris Johnson on his arrival in London in 2018. (PTI/ FILE)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday extended his “very best wishes” to Narendra Modi on the latter’s 70th birthday, adding that he hoped to meet the Indian Prime Minister in the near future.

Johnson, who has met Modi on several occasions, has been keen on signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with India after the UK’s exit from the European Union is completed on December 31. Initial talks in that direction have already begun.

Johnson tweeted, “Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon.”

The possibility of Johnson visiting India in 2020 had been discussed earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has affected those plans. Only virtual interactions have been taking place between British and Indian ministers, largely on trade issues.

Modi last visited London in April 2018 for a Commonwealth heads of government summit.

