How Kamala Harris made her money

On August 11, 2020, Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in US elections 2020.

Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate for US election 2020, Kamala Harris, the first black woman of Indian-origin to get the major party’s ticket and her lawyer husband Douglas Emhoff are worth between $ 1.9- 6 million, according to her personal financial disclosure.

Harris has released three books -- Smart on crime, Superheroes are everywhere, The truths we hold: An American journey -- which have proved to be very lucrative, according to a CNBC report.

In 1990, she started her career as the deputy district attorney (DA) in Alameda, California. Eight years later, she was appointed assistant DA in San Francisco, California. In 2000, she quit and took a job in city hall and just three years later she beat her former boss to become the first person of colour to become DA, San Francisco.

According to her tax returns, her adjusted gross income ranged from $ 144,754 to $ 262,877, the television news channel reported, attributing the rise in income to the release of her first book -- Smart on crime -- during these years.

As California attorney general, her salary ranged from $ 151,000 to $ 159,000, according to the council on state governments.

In 2014, after marrying attorney Douglas Emhoff, her income grew tenfold to $ 1.2 million. In 2018, her income grew to almost $ 1.9 million. In 2019, the couple had between $ 2.8-6.3 million worth of assets, the report said.

In 2015, Harris announced her senate bid after Barbara Boxer announced her retirement plans and won the seat in 2016.

In 2018, she signed royalty agreements for two of her books that she released ahead of her presidential candidacy. She made $ 320, 125 that year and $ 277,763 in 2019 through her books Superheroes are everywhere and The truths we hold: An American journey.

In January 2019 she announced her presidential candidacy but dropped out of the race in December, 2019. She wrote in an email to her supporters that it was getting difficult for her to raise money for her campaign, “ I am not a billionaire, I cannot fund my own campaign.”

In April 2020, Harris entered a join fund raising effort with the DNC that allowed her to raise six-figure donations for the party, fuelling speculation that she was running for the vice president. On August 11, 2020, Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in US election 2020.