How the world is preparing for ‘a different Christmas’ during Covid-19 pandemic

Governments and scientists all over the world are mulling over if and how families should celebrate Christmas and New Year while the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic rages on. Governments fear that relaxing rules and restrictions might usher in another spike in the number of cases when many countries are already witnessing a second wave.

After a year of battling losses, families are anxious to get together during the holiday season. The US, which is the worst-hit country, saw increased travelling around thanksgiving, when people decided to travel back home to their families despite experts warning against it.

Dr Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO’s Europe office, said on Thursday, “It will be a different Christmas, but that does not mean that it cannot be a merry one”.

Here’s a breakdown of the world wide measures announced so far.

Italy

Italy approved new restrictions in the end of November with hopes of avoiding a renewed surge of Covid-19 cases around the holiday season. The European country - one of those badly hit by the pandemic, Italy banned midnight mass and halted inter-town movements. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged people on national television to not invite guests over for Christmas celebrations. Between December 1 and January 6, movement between the country’s 20 regions has been limited to emergencies and for work. On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Italians will not be allowed to leave their respective towns.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the majority of the lockdown measures will be eased from December 15 for the festive break. Shops, cinemas, and theatres will reopen just in time for Christmas. Domestic travel will be allowed without any restrictions, the nation-wide curfew that is scheduled to come into force on December 15 will be lifted for Christmas Day so people can visit their families. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs will be closed for the foreseeable future. Religious service for Christmas will be permitted but with a limit of 30 people. All the hugely popular french ski resorts will, however, remain closed this year.

Germany

Germany has been placed under a light lockdown until January 10. The German government has imposed travel restrictions during the festive period, and limited indoor gatherings over the Christmas holidays to 10 people (children below 14 are exempted from this limit). Christmas markets and New Year’s firework displays both have been cancelled.

US

US has no uniform travel restrictions in place for the holiday season, as states have the freedom to impose their own restrictions. Currently, 22 states have imposed travel restrictions, with Alaska, California, Hawaii, Connecticut asking travellers to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Illinois has asked travellers arriving from states with a huge number of coronavirus cases to quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, New Jersey authorities have strictly advised against any non-essential travel.