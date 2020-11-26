Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / How Trump compares to other US presidents on pardons and commutations

How Trump compares to other US presidents on pardons and commutations

As of November 26, Trump has granted clemency 45 times, including 29 pardons and 16 commutations, which is the lowest of any US president since William McKinley.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Trump is expected to use his clemency power to pardon or commute the sentences of his allies before leaving the office. (AP)

US President Donald Trump’s decision to grant a full pardon to former national security adviser Michael Flynn grabbed international headlines on Thursday. Trump is expected to use his clemency power to pardon or commute the sentences of his allies before leaving the office, however, the outgoing commander-in-chief has used the power less frequently than any other president in modern history.

As of November 26, Trump has granted clemency 45 times, including 29 pardons and 16 commutations, which is the lowest of any US president since William McKinley. Trump has received at least 10,051 petitions for clemency but he has used the power for less than 0.5 per cent cases, according to the data from the US Department of Justice.

Also Read | Apart from Flynn, here are some big names granted pardon or commutation by Trump

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama exercised his clemency power 1,927 times, including 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations. George W. Bush had granted clemency 200 times, while Bill Clinton used the power 459 times to pardon or commute sentences. In terms of percentage, Harry Truman, William Taft, and Woodrow Wilson used their power more frequently than other modern presidents.

“The Justice Department’s statistics...do not count clemency granted through proclamation or executive order, such as the actions taken by Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter to forgive thousands of Vietnam-era draft dodgers,” Pew Research Center noted in its report.

The US-based think tank also observed that presidents have “generally become less forgiving over time” when looking at the proportion of clemency requests they have granted.

While Trump has rarely used his clemency power, it has been controversial because of the nature of his pardons and commutations, given a personal or political connection in some of them. Trump used his power to commute the prison sentence of longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted on the charges brought as part of Mueller’s report.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Nov 26, 2020 17:16 IST
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

London avoids toughest Covid-19 curbs after England lockdown
Nov 26, 2020 17:44 IST
Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.