How was AZD1222 made, when is first dose expected: Things to know about Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine

The experimental vaccine uses weakened version of a common-cold virus that infects chimpanzees which are given encoded instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An employee is seen at the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE) of the Federal University of Sao Paulo in Brazil where the trials of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine are conducted. (Reuters File Photo)

The researchers on Monday announced the results of the first phase of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. The vaccine appears safe and induces a strong immune response within the body, the results published in leading scientific journal The Lancet show.

The results are based on the doses given to 1,077 healthy adults aged between 18 and 55 in five UK hospitals in April and May as part of the phase one clinical trial. The results show they induced strong antibody and T-cell immune responses for up to 56 days after they were given. T-cells are crucial for maintaining protection against the virus for years.

Here are the main details about AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine:

• The shot, AZD1222, is a recombinant viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University. It is licensed to British pharma giant AstraZeneca. It is a chimpanzee adenovirus viral vector (ChAdOx1) vaccine that expresses the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.



• The experimental vaccine uses weakened version of a common-cold virus that infects chimpanzees which are given encoded instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity. It is likely to provide protection for about a year.

• An AZD1222 shot would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe, according to Italy’s health ministry. AstraZeneca does not expect to profit from it during the pandemic. The costs in other regions have not been disclosed.

• Late-stage trials are currently underway in Britain, Brazil And South Africa and are due to start in the United States.

• Data showed that the vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, with a stronger immune response in 10 people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days. Data from late-stage studies is expected by August to September. Delivery of first dose expected between September and October.

(With inputs from agencies)

