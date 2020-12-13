Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles,” Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:33 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Lagos Nigeria

A view of a classroom at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed bandits. (REUTERS)

Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state, police have confirmed.

The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles,” Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety,” Isah said.

About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.



“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students,” said Isah.

“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students,” he said.

A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, told The Associated Press that the attackers took some of the students away.

It is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.

The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Uttarakhand to get its first crocodile safari in Kumaon’s Khatima
by Mohan Rajput
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
YourSpace: Pune residents unite to protect Vetal tekdi
by Prachi Bari
TMC talks to disgruntled minister Rajib Banerjee, expels rebel Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
by Tanmay Chatterjee
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.