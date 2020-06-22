Sections
Home / World News / Hundreds test positive for coronavirus at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

Hundreds test positive for coronavirus at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

He added that all global and US health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food, a Tyson spokesman said.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 08:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, St Petersburg

A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. (REUTERS)

Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas.

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an email to The Associated Press.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



He added that all global and US health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food.



The announcement out of China on Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

On Friday, Tyson Foods announced the results of coronavirus testing at its facilities in Benton and Washington Counties, Arkansas, and said that about 95 percent of employees who ultimately tested positive for the virus didn’t show any symptoms. Of the 3,748 employees tested, 481 tested positive for Covid-19, and 455 were asymptomatic.

There have been several other Covid-19 outbreaks at Tyson plants around the United States, including in North Carolina, Nebraska, and Iowa.

In November, China lifted a five-year ban on US poultry. China had blocked US poultry imports a month after an outbreak of avian influenza in December 2014, closing off a market that brought more than $500 million worth of American chicken, turkey and other poultry products in 2013.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WWDC 2020: There might not be any hardware launches
Jun 22, 2020 08:24 IST
Not quite a home run in Europe
Jun 22, 2020 08:23 IST
Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19
Jun 22, 2020 08:20 IST
Petrol price nears Rs 80 in Delhi, diesel prices also rise for 16th consecutive day
Jun 22, 2020 08:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.