Hurricane Delta leaves two dead in Louisiana

Hurricane Delta leaves two dead in Louisiana

The health department in Louisiana have linked two deaths to Hurricane Delta. It made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:08 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Asian News International

A person surveys damage to a neighbourhood after Hurricane Delta made landfall in Holly Beach, Louisiana on October 11. (Bloomberg)

Hurricane Delta has led to the death of at least two people in the US state of Louisiana, the local health department confirmed on Sunday (local time).

“Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta,” the health authorities said in a statement, specifying that an 86-year-old male and a 70-year-old woman died, both as a result of domestic fires.

The 86-year-old man died in St. Martin Parish after a fire started when he was fuelling a power generator in his shed.

On Sunday, around 250,000 power outages occurred across Louisiana, according to US media reports.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday. It has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

