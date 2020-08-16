I have more Indians than she has: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Friday, claiming that he has more support from Indian-origin voters than Joe Biden’s running mate.

On his opponent Biden for the November 3 race, Trump said “no one will be safe in Biden’s America”, adding that California Senator Harris is a “step worse”.

According to an ANI report, Trump said, “If Joe Biden would become the president, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in America and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has.”

Trump took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile towards police, suggesting that she and Biden were at the centre of “a left-wing war on cops”.

He continued to criticise Biden, saying, “This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect... No one will be safe in Biden’s America.”

He was speaking to members of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association (NYC PBA), which on Friday endorsed the US president’s re-election campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani slammed Harris’ prosecutorial record, claiming that when she was attorney general, “she prosecuted little people but wouldn’t prosecute big people”.

Biden, meanwhile, levelled fierce criticism at Trump, with his campaign saying the US president has resorted to “abhorrent” lies about Harris’ eligibility to be vice-president.

“I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Trump had said on Thursday, citing a controversial news article that questions the immigration status of Harris’ parents at the time of her birth.

Trump “has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

ANI AND AFP