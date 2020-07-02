I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters

Sections
US President Donald Trump, who has avoided being seen in public wearing a face covering, said on Wednesday he would wear a mask if he were in close quarters with other people in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

“I’m all for masks,” Trump told Fox Business Network. “If I were in a tight situation with people I would absolutely” wear a mask, he added.

Trump said, however, he did not think mask-wearing needed to be made mandatory nationwide “because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

