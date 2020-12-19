Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Iconic Washington Monument shut after Covid-infected interior secretary’s visit

Iconic Washington Monument shut after Covid-infected interior secretary’s visit

“The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:29 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

The Washington Monument is pictured as the sun rises, in Washington, US. (Reuters/ File photo)

The US Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronavirus.

“As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having Covid-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate,” Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.

“The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure,” he said.

Bernhardt tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said at the time, making him the latest in a series of Trump administration officials - including Trump himself - to have been infected by the virus.



Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior said at the time.

The Washington Monument, where visitors normally crowd into a small elevator to ascend to the top, is a DC tourist attraction. It had been closed for months after the onset of the pandemic, but reopened in October with new limits on the number of people allowed in the elevator at one time.

The Washington Post, which first reported this story, said Bernhardt often led private tours of the monument after hours, including once earlier this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Bar president, advocates booked for blocking judge’s way in Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
House tax assessment committee meeting: Chandigarh MC will issue 90,000 no-dues certificates till Jan 31
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.