Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The IMF’s annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a street vendor selling lotus flowers and seeds in Beijing on Frida. (AP)

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major investment outflows.

The IMF’s annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

The Fund said net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9% of global GDP, and could narrow by 0.3% of global GDP in 2020, though the outlook is highly uncertain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This mom from Patna parted from her 3-year-old son to prepare for UPSC, secures AIR-90 in first attempt
Aug 04, 2020 20:29 IST
Child sleep problems linked to impaired academic, psychosocial functioning
Aug 04, 2020 20:27 IST
Tweeple are rooting for this hilarious duo who matched on Tinder. See why
Aug 04, 2020 20:24 IST
Pune’s Covid cases cross 58k; eight PMC hospitals remain underutilised
Aug 04, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.