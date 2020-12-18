Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Implosion of former Trump casino pushed back a few weeks

Implosion of former Trump casino pushed back a few weeks

A more likely date is sometime in February, although a firm date has not yet been set.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

The implosion of one of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos is being delayed by a few weeks.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Thursday that the demolition company handling the job told the city the former Trump Plaza casino cannot be brought down as scheduled on Jan. 29.

A more likely date is sometime in February, although a firm date has not yet been set, the mayor said.

The city is using the demolition as an opportunity to raise funds for the Boys And Girls Club of Atlantic City. Small said he hopes to exceed $1 million from the auction.



The highest bidder will win the right to press the button that implodes the building.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984, and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.

It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition.

The property is currently owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
by Sutirtho Patranobis
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
by Bedanti Saran
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ankita, Pavitra Rishta team pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Infectious’ coronavirus particles may remain on surfaces longer as temperatures drop: Study
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘He builds pressure’: Ricky Ponting heaps praise on Australian bowler
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.