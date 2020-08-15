Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day

On August 5 last year, India revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as Pakistan commemorated its 74th Independence Day.

The development comes even as Pakistan has failed to get traction over the Kashmir issue on international forums.

A majority of the Muslim countries recognise India’s decision.

Recently, Pakistan had to pay back Saudi Arabia USD 1 billion out of a USD 3 billion loan that it secured one and a half year ago to avoid default on international debt obligations after the kingdom decided to reduce its financial support.

This came after Pakistan was pushing for the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since India abrogated Article 370.

In a report published by Dawn, a Pakistani daily, a Pakistan diplomatic source confirmed that Saudi Arabia had shown reluctance to accept Islamabad’s request for an immediate meeting of OIC foreign ministers’ on Kashmir.

India has urged Pakistan to not interfere in its internal affairs repeatedly, saying it will not make its “untenable” claims acceptable.

Pakistan has also observed a “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, but failed to get much traction for the issue.