Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Imran Khan govt shuts down free WiFi project in Pakistan’s Punjab

Imran Khan govt shuts down free WiFi project in Pakistan’s Punjab

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) had been providing free internet service at public places for the last several years, while the project was started to provide the facility at over 200 WiFi hotspots in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Lahore Pakistan

The project was scrapped last year and now the board, in collaboration with the Punjab government, was considering various proposals to provide sustainable WiFi facility to the citizens, PITB officials said. (AP)

The much-touted WiFi project launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2017, has been shut down on Saturday by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan’s Punjab province including its capital Lahore after heavy annual losses.

Citing sources, the Express Tribune reported that the project was costing Rs 195 million annually, causing a heavy dent to the provincial exchequer.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) had been providing free internet service at public places for the last several years, while the project was started to provide the facility at over 200 WiFi hotspots in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

In January 2019, the project was suspended due to non-payment of dues to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). However, the service was restored later following a public backlash. The closure of the project was affecting a large number of students as well as many other common citizens of the province, The Express Tribune reported.

The project was scrapped last year and now the board, in collaboration with the Punjab government, was considering various proposals to provide sustainable WiFi facility to the citizens, PITB officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
by Shishir Gupta
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Ganguly’s further treatment plan to be discussed on Monday: Hospital
by Asian News International
400 million km within 163 days, China’s Mars probe heads for red planet
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Thailand’s economic conditions tipped to worsen as virus spreads
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.