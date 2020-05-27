Sections
Home / World News / In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets

The social media giant highlighted two of Trump’s tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Updated: May 27, 2020 06:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the White House. (Bloomberg)

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump’s tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. 

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

The move comes after years in which Twitter has declined to apply its community guidelines and other rules of the road to the 45th US president. It’s too soon to tell whether this action represents a turning point for Twitter in its treatment of Trump. But the warning labels suggest that the president has finally crossed a line that the company was not willing to move for him.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
May 27, 2020 07:34 IST
Covid-19: 81% of Maharashtra’s 54,758 cases have come in last 26 days
May 27, 2020 07:24 IST
Chhattisgarh reports first Covid-19 death after migrant passing through tests positive
May 27, 2020 07:24 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s Zoom meeting look takes ‘business casual’ literally
May 27, 2020 07:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.