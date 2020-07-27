Sections
Home / World News / In another setback to China, Russia suspends deliveries of S-400 missiles: Report

In another setback to China, Russia suspends deliveries of S-400 missiles: Report

Post-Russia’s announcement, China has reportedly said that Moscow was forced to make such a decision as it “is worried that the delivery of S-400 missiles at this time will affect the anti-pandemic actions of the People’s Liberation Army and does not want to cause trouble to China.”

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Moscow

In 2018, China received the first batch of S-400 missile, a military diplomatic source told Russia’s TASS news agency. (Reuters File Photo )

Russia has announced suspension of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to China and said the resumption of further deliveries is yet to be ascertained.

Citing Chinese newspaper Sohu, UAWire reported, “This time, Russia announced the postponement of the delivery of missiles for the Chinese S-400 system. To a certain extent, we can say that it is for the sake of China. Getting a gun is not as easy as signing an invoice after receiving a weapon.”

“They say that the work on delivering these weapons is quite complicated. While China has to send personnel for training, Russia also needs to send a lot of technical personnel to put the weapons into service,” Sohu said.

Post-Russia’s announcement, China has reportedly said that Moscow was forced to make such a decision as it “is worried that the delivery of S-400 missiles at this time will affect the anti-pandemic actions of the People’s Liberation Army and does not want to cause trouble to China.”



In 2018, China received the first batch of S-400 missile, a military diplomatic source told Russia’s TASS news agency.

The S-400 air defence missile system is considered the most advanced of its kind in Russia, capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres.

Russia’s suspension of S-400 missiles to China comes after Moscow had earlier accused Beijing of spying, despite the two countries enjoying considerably good relations over the years.

Russian authorities have found Valery Mitko, president of its St Petersburg Arctic Social Sciences Academy, guilty of handing over ‘classified materials to the Chinese intelligence,’ TASS reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
MP Board 12th Result 2020: Laptop scheme for meritorious students resumes, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 27, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.